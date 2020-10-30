Kelly Osbourne Says She's Turned Down Guys Who Ignored Her Prior to Weight Loss and Called Her 'Too Fat'

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her dating life following her recent weight loss.

The 36-year-old reality star confirmed in August that she lost 85 lbs., a transformation that was the result of a total mental and physical health shift that started years ago, after getting gastric sleeve surgery. In an appearance on The Talk on Thursday, Osbourne discussed changing her lifestyle to achieve her fitness benchmarks and teased how her dating life has been affected by her physical transformation.

"Let's just say I'm having fun," she said before revealing that she previously declined several suitors who ignored her prior to her weight loss.

"Do you know what it was? It was all guys who I had shown interest in before but had all made comments about, 'She's great but she's too fat,' or, 'She's great but,'" said Osbourne. "So it was all of those people who came back around again, so I was like, 'No, no.'"

In August, Osbourne spoke details of her decision to get surgery, telling the Hollywood Raw podcast at the time, "I don’t give a f--- what anyone has to say [about it]."

"I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Osbourne emphasized, though, that the surgery requires a complete lifestyle change: “The kind of surgery I had … if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that.”

“I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it,” she continued. “What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me. … All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

Osbourne added that working first on her mental health was the only way she could successfully lose weight.