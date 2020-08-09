Kelly Osbourne Reveals She's Lost 85 Lbs.: 'I Worked Hard and It Feels Good'

At the start of this year, Kelly Osbourne shared that she was going to make self-care a priority

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her weight loss journey.

After posting a glam selfie last week, in which the reality TV star, 35, styled her purple locks into a chic updo and shared a glimpse at her outfit of the day, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai's mother commented on Instagram: “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” Osbourne enthusiastically replied in the comments section. “Can you believe it?”

Over the weekend, she also shared a photograph of herself holding up a size 26 clothing tag (which is approximately a size 2 in the U.S.)

“Yes...I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!” she wrote alongside the photo.

At the start of this year, Osbourne shared that she was going to make self-care a priority.

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she wrote at the start of the year, alongside a collage of highlights from 2019. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

“I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own,” added Osbourne, who celebrated two years of sobriety last year, before noting that 2020 is “going to be the year of me!!!”

Continuing, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne wrote, “It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s s— and be the badass sober women I was born to be.”

In recent months, Osbourne has also enjoyed spending time with her family again.

Back in April, the star shared a sweet video of herself hugging brother Jack Osbourne for the first time since testing negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The previous month, she also shared a photograph of the safe six-foot buffer zone she kept between herself and her parents during a visit.