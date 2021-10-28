Kelly Osbourne revealed she had relapsed in April, after nearly four years of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 5 Months of Sobriety on 37th Birthday: 'I Am Filled with So Much Gratitude'

Kelly Osbourne's birthday isn't the only milestone she's celebrating this week.

On Wednesday, the Fashion Police alum celebrated her 37th birthday and five months of sobriety. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram, holding a strawberry birthday cake alongside a snap of her Twelve Steps app tracker.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming! 💜," Osbourne captioned the post.

Osbourne reached five months after revealing in April that she had relapsed after nearly four years sober. She opened up about her experience this summer during an appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.

"I was alone, sitting by a pool, and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me and I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne and it looked really nice," she recalled to hosts Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith at the time. "I was like 'Oh I can do that too.' And then the next day, I had two glasses. And then the day after that it was bottles."

Noting during the June interview that she's a "closet drinker," Osbourne said she realized she needed to stop after seeing her boyfriend's disappointed reaction when she revealed that she had relapsed.

"He was disappointed because he hadn't seen that side of me, so to suddenly be like 'Well, this is the side I never wanted you to see, you've seen it. Let's hope you never meet her again,' it was embarrassing because for the first time ever, I actually care how he feels, and I care how my behavior impacts him," the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne said.

"I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that," the TV personality added.

When Osbourne first shared the news of her relapse to fans, she admitted she's constantly learning throughout her experience in a candid video on her Instagram Story.