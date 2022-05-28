Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'Life Is Truly Amazing'

"If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face," Kelly Osbourne wrote on Instagram Friday

Kelly Osbourne is celebrating a milestone.

On Friday, the 37-year-old shared that she has been sober for one year, posting a photo from the Twelve Steps app tracker.

"What a difference a year can make!" Osbourne captioned the accomplishment. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face."

She added, "Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"

In the comments section, she received support from Tish Cyrus and Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, who both added three red-heart emojis.

Osbourne — who announced earlier this month that she's pregnant with her first child — has been open about her sobriety journey. In October, she celebrated five months of being sober on her 37th birthday.

"I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming! 💜," she wrote in part.

Osbourne reached five months after revealing last April that she had relapsed after nearly four years sober. She opened up about her experience during an appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk in June 2021.

"There's so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through," she told hosts Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith.

"I was alone, sitting by a pool, and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me and I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne and it looked really nice," explained Osbourne. "I was like, 'Oh I can do that too.' And then the next day, I had two glasses. And then the day after that it was bottles."

Noting that she's a "closet drinker," Osbourne later said, "I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that."