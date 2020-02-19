Kelly Clarkson Takes on Body Shaming by 'Punching It Square in the Face' with Positivity

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson Cindy Ord/Getty

Kelly Clarkson is proving that she’s “Stronger” than any body shamer.

The singer and talk show host, 37, has plenty of experience with shutting down people who try to criticize her body, and she shared what she’s learned on Twitter to help actress Valerie Bertinelli.

On Monday, Bertinelli, 59, spotted a rude comment on Instagram from someone who called her “so chubby.” The cooking show host took a screenshot of the comment and posted it on Twitter, while taking the high road.

“Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more. Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day,” she wrote.

Clarkson then spotted Bertinelli’s post, and added her input on how to deal with body shamers.

“True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores,” Clarkson wrote. “Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid.”

Clarkson developed that confidence and positivity at a young age, and learned how to address any criticism when she rose to fame on American Idol back in 2002.

“Even on American Idol I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “But luckily I am superconfident, so I’ve never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, ‘Yeah, you know, that’s just what I’m rocking. It’s fine.’ ”

Clarkson said that people want her to be thinner, but she just wants to be healthy.

“No one actually cares about your health,” she said in a 2017 interview with Redbook. “They just care about aesthetics. It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy. “People think, Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, ‘Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.’ ”

Clarkson did end up losing about 37 lbs. in 2018 — but it was for her health.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue,” she said. A source added to PEOPLE at the time that “weight loss wasn’t the goal,” for the mom of two. “This was an overall health approach.”