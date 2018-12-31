Kelly Clarkson Jokes About How Having 'Tight Pants' After Holiday Weight Gain Is 'So Worth It'

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to holiday goodies and their potential effect on one’s waistline, but she has zero regrets.

The singer, 36, took to Twitter Saturday to draw a relatable parallel between how indulging a bit over the season has led to a certain article of clothing feeling less comfortable than usual.

“To the person that lost weight over the holidays … Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st 😬💁🏼‍♀️👌,” Clarkson wrote candidly.

She then added the hashtags, “#TightPants” and “#ButSoWorthIt.”

Kelly Clarkson Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

In June, Clarkson revealed she had dropped 37 pounds. The Voice coach credited her svelte look to a new clean-eating diet based on the book The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven R. Gundry.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue,” she explained. A source added to PEOPLE that “weight loss wasn’t the goal” for Clarkson but rather “an overall health approach.”

According to the insider, “[Kelly] had already lost a ton of weight when I saw her in March.” But the outspokenly body-positive singer — who has taken body shamers to task over the years and once told Attitude magazine she was “miserable” being skinny — never set out to change her appearance.

“There were reports that she had gone on some extreme diet, and that’s just so the opposite of what she stands for,” the source explained to PEOPLE, adding, “Kelly’s one to love her body no matter what size she is. … She’s very happy and feels great!”

This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner 🤣👎💁🏼‍♀️👀 people say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 1, 2018

Despite her dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle, Clarkson has been transparent in the recent past about her distaste for the gym, tweeting on Nov. 1, “This just in … I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner 🤣👎💁🏼‍♀️👀”

She also used the opportunity to emphasize her appreciation for a certain alcoholic beverage, continuing, “People say [exercise is] good for your heart … but people also say red wine is good for your heart.”

“I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine,” Clarkson joked.