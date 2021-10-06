Mora says his symptoms started one year ago with "the worst pain" in his stomach, but he thought he had an ulcer

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Has Stage 4 Stomach Cancer — Says He Was Diagnosed 'Just in Time'

Kelis' husband Mike Mora says his Stage 4 stomach cancer was diagnosed "just in time."

The photographer explained his experience in a series of Instagram posts this week. He said symptoms started one year ago with "the worst pain" in his stomach that began shortly after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his family.

"Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in," he wrote last Wednesday, adding that he "finally decided to do something about it" in the nick of time.

Mora said doctors soon diagnosed him with the most advanced form of stomach cancer.

"I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way," he continued in his post. "Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."

Kelis, now 42, had given birth to their daughter 17 days prior.

The following day, Mora said he hoped that sharing his story will inspire those facing similar health battles to persevere.

"I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt — maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through," he wrote.

"You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S— can be over just like that!"

"I never thought this could happen to me," he wrote Thursday. "At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."

On Wednesday, Mora shared a message of thanks for the "incredibly overwhelming" support he's received since first receiving his diagnosis.