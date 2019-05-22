Keke Palmer Shared Her Abortion Story After Feeling ‘Disheartened About the News in Alabama’

Actress Keke Palmer on Thursday joined the thousands of women sharing their abortion stories. She said she felt “disheartened” about the newly passed law in Alabama that effectively bans abortion.

Palmer, 25, tweeted that she decided to get an abortion because it was not a good time in her life to raise a child.

“I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother,” she tweeted, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Palmer has since deleted the tweet, and explained that the topic may have been too nuanced to express on Twitter.

“Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments. Words without context, very annoying,” she wrote in a new tweet. “I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world [right now] and the policies that follow.”

Palmer also added #YouKnowMe to the end of her tweet, the hashtag Busy Philipps started to encourage women to share their abortion stories.

The Berlin Station star also said that her or anyone else’s decision to have an abortion does not affect their religious beliefs.

“Making individual choices is not a betrayal to your faith,” she said. “Mainly, because God knows your heart and your journey. God never judges. I hate that it’s always a this vs that, instead of an ‘I understand YOUR PERSPECTIVE.’ ”

Palmer is one of several stars who have shared their abortion stories in the last two weeks, after the Alabama bill was signed into law and multiple states, including Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky, passed laws that restrict women from having abortions after six weeks.

Philipps was one of the first to speak out, sharing her story on May 7.

“I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country,” Philipps said on her show Busy Tonight, visibly emotional.

Since then, Jameela Jamil, Minka Kelly, Milla Jovovich and many more have also publicly revealed that they had abortions.

These laws are a violation of the 14th amendment, which the Supreme Court determined in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Anti-abortion lawmakers hope that the case will eventually head back to the Supreme Court, where the newly conservative bench could reverse the Roe v. Wade decision.