Keira Knightley and Family in Quarantine After Contracting COVID-19: 'Feeling Pretty Rubbish'

Keira Knightley is recovering from COVID-19.

The two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, revealed during an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine that she and her family are currently in quarantine after contracting coronavirus. "I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish," Knightley said.

She explained that her daughters Edie, 6, and Delilah, 2, are recovering quicker than she is, while her husband James Righton, 38, is asymptomatic. "[He is] being very smug about it — he is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not," the actress said.

A rep for Knightley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Knightley also opened up about the surreal experience of filming her new comedy-horror movie Silent Night, set during Christmas on the eve of an environmental apocalypse. Filming kicked off in the U.K. in February 2020, a month before the pandemic began.

"We were filming scenes about the shops running out of food at the same time as the news was becoming full of stories that all of the toilet paper had gone," she recounted. "It was incredibly strange for everyone."

"I think it should come with a warning, because now everybody is coming to the film with a lived experience, hopefully not as horrific as this one, but it has suddenly become a lot more raw," Knightley added.

Knightley previously pulled out of her role in the Apple TV+ original series The Essex Serpent, citing "family reasons" and the ongoing pandemic.

"As the COVID cases increase in the U.K. and additional lockdown and restriction rules are potentially being imposed, with so many unknowns, there wasn't a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of child care required for the 4.5-month production," Knightley's rep told PEOPLE in October 2020.