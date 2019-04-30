Kayla Itsines Welcomes Daughter Arna Leia with Fiancé Tobi Pearce

She’s here!

Kayla Itsines, fitness influencer and creator of the popular BBG workout plan, has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Arna Leia Pearce, with fiancé Tobi Pearce.

Itsines, 27, announced the happy news on Instagram with a lengthy message that revealed little Arna came into the world via Caesarean section.

“I just stared into Tobis eyes the whole time during delivery, nervously whispering ‘please let her be healthy, please be okay, please be okay’ and Tobi kept repeating ‘I love you so much – she’s going to be healthy it’s okay just breathe it’s okay,’” she wrote. “We were both crying.”

“I looked over at Tobi who looked like the proudest Dad I’ve ever seen, with tears running down his face he gave me a kiss on the forehead and whispered ‘She’s so perfect, I love you,’” Itsines wrote.

The Australian personal trainer wrote that she got a C-section as recommended by a doctor, and is currently on the mend.

“I was a little bit sore, but after a couple of days I was generally fine, just no lifting other than Arna,” she wrote. “Now, I just need to rest, eat good food, drink lots of water and I’ll be okay!”

She continued, “I feel so BLESSED right now. I AM blessed to have Tobi and my family be here every day… We are so in love and happy. Holding her for the first time in our arms was truly the best day of our life.”

Image zoom Tobi Pearce, Kayla Itsines Kayla Itsines/Instagram

Pearce, also posted a sweet photo of himself gazing into his baby daughter’s eyes.

“Recently, my world got so much brighter when this little angel entered the world,” he wrote. “For her big day, her birth, everything went so well, Mum is doing great and recovering very well. Baby Arna is most importantly healthy, happy and so, so beautiful and peaceful. I can’t wait to go on this journey together as a family, here we go!”

Pearce popped the question in April 2018, and Itsines announced her pregnancy in December on Instagram.

Image zoom Kayla Itsines, Tobi Pearce Tobias Pearce/Instagram

“Tobi and I do not even have words to describe how happy and excited we are to bring you this news!” Itsines wrote. “If you don’t know already, I come from a big Greek family. FAMILY is always what comes first in my life. To be able to start my own family with the person I love most in this world is just an absolute dream come true.”

Since then, the fitness star has kept her 11 million Instagram followers updated on her pregnancy, ultimately writing Wednesday that she would be taking a temporary break from resistance training until she gave birth.

“My focus will now be on taking extra care to ensure the safe delivery of our baby muffin,” she wrote.