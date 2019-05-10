Kayla Itsines Shares a Photo from 1 Week Postpartum with 'Great Trepidation’

Image zoom Kayla Itsines Kayla Itsines/Instagram

Kayla Itsines is known for sharing before-and-after photos from the thousands of people who have transformed their bodies using her workout plan, but her latest side-by-side is a bit more personal.

The fitness influencer, 27, welcomed her first child, daughter Arna Leia, at the end of April. And after nine long months of pregnancy and a C-section, she’s giving followers a glimpse of how her body has changed.

Itsines posted two photos — one from just before she gave birth, and the other from one week postpartum — but said she was wary of sharing them at all.

“If I am honest, it is with great trepidation that I share with you this very personal image,” she wrote on Instagram. “Every woman’s journey through life but especially pregnancy, birth and healing post-birth is unique. While each journey has a common thread that connects us as women, our personal experience, our relationship with ourselves and our body will always be our own.”

The BBG creator said she is now focused on accepting her post-baby body.

“For me, regardless of how my body healed post-birth, I felt it was really important for me personally to embrace, appreciate and celebrate my body the same way that I tell all the women in this community to celebrate their body,” she said. “For me right now, I celebrate my body for all it has been through and the absolute joy it has brought into my life with Arna.”

And Itsines urged her fellow moms to do the same.

“As a personal trainer, all I can hope for you ladies is that you feel encouraged to do the same regardless of whether you have just given birth or not, celebrate your body and the gift that it is,” she said. “No matter what journey you have been on with your body, the ways in which it heals, supports, strengthens and adapts to take us through life is truly incredible.”

Itsines kept her millions of followers up-to-date throughout her entire pregnancy with bump photos and modified workouts. She announced Arna’s arrival on April 29, and said that she needed a little extra time to heal after unexpectedly delivering her daughter via C-section.

“As for me, I ended up having a cesarean, as recommended by the doctor,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was a little bit sore, but after a couple of days I was generally fine, just no lifting other than Arna. Now, I just need to rest, eat good food, drink lots of water and I’ll be okay!”

Itsines said that she’s just thrilled to have Arna and her family — including fiancé Tobi Pierce — by her side.

“I feel so BLESSED right now. I AM blessed to have Tobi and my family be there every day,” she said. I am so thankful to have the most amazing doctor and midwives ever to help me. This experience has been amazing for me and I am proud to say that … We are so in love and happy. Holding her for the first time in our arms was truly the best day of our life.”