Break Out the Maternity Leggings! Trainer Kayla Itsines Is Expecting Her First Child

Time for a BBG pregnancy workout plan! Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is expecting her first child.

The influencer and creator of the popular BBG workout plan announced Wednesday that she’s 20 weeks pregnant and expecting a baby with her fiancé Tobi Pearce in May. She shared the happy news with a video on Instagram.

“Tobi and I do not even have words to describe how happy and excited we are to bring you this news!” Itsines wrote. “If you don’t know already, I come from a big Greek family. FAMILY is always what comes first in my life. To be able to start my own family with the person I love most in this world is just an absolute dream come true.”

The 27-year-old said Pearce — who proposed in April — is pumped for his new role as a dad-to-be.

“@tobi_pearce has been SO supportive, SO EXCITED and so loving!” she said. “He comes home every day [and] hugs and kisses my stomach. He lays on my legs and asks the baby how its day was. He is at every scan and every appointment. I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Pearce shared his excitement in a post on his own Instagram page.

“Family means something different to all of us, but for me it was something I learned a lot about from Kayla in the years we have been together,” he wrote. “Her wisdom, generosity and selflessness goes a long way toward making her the tremendous woman and fiancée (soon wife) she is. I consider myself so lucky and our beautiful baby blessed to have her as a mother. I’m so proud of the way Kayla has taken this new challenge in her stride.”

And their family is just as thrilled.

“Our family, well haha.. you can just imagine — they are of course ABSOLUTELY OVER THE MOON EXCITED,” Itsines said. “I know you are already picturing the look on their faces when we told them.”

Itsines was one of the first fitness influencers, and her BBG plan is part of how she grew her following to over 10 million people. She can even count celebrities like Katherine Heigl — who used the plan to lose the baby weight after giving birth to her third child — as a fan.

“I think it’s nice that women from all over the world are doing it,” Itsines told PEOPLE in March. “I don’t mind if it’s a celebrity or anyone in this room. I just like that women are getting on board. And the fact that the community has reached so far that celebrities are using it as well, I just think that’s cool.”