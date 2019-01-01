Kayla Itsines is expecting a daughter!

The fitness trainer, influencer and creator of the popular BBG workout plan announced on Instagram, Monday, that she and fiancé Tobi Pearce’s first child on the way is a baby girl.

“From the first day we found out we were pregnant Tobi said ‘It’s a girl!! I can FEEL IT!’ ” Itsines, 27, captioned a photo and video gallery from the sweet two-part reveal, which had the couple pop balloons to reveal pink confetti inside.

She continued, ” ‘But for now, I will call her baby muffin … but I know it’s a girl, I love her so much already, when can I meet her? How long do I have to wait? This isn’t fair!!! I want to hold her now’ haha sooooo cute! Happy New Year everyone!”

Tobi Pearce and Kayla Itsines Kayla Itsines/Instagram

Itsines announced last month that she was 20 weeks pregnant and expecting a baby with Pearce in May. She shared the happy news with a video on Instagram.

“Tobi and I do not even have words to describe how happy and excited we are to bring you this news!” Itsines wrote. “If you don’t know already, I come from a big Greek family. FAMILY is always what comes first in my life. To be able to start my own family with the person I love most in this world is just an absolute dream come true.”

She also said Pearce — who proposed in April — is pumped for his new role as a dad-to-be.

“@tobi_pearce has been SO supportive, SO EXCITED and so loving!” Itsines wrote. “He comes home every day [and] hugs and kisses my stomach. He lays on my legs and asks the baby how its day was. He is at every scan and every appointment. I couldn”t ask for a better partner.”

Itsines has since given her followers a peek at her changing body, posting photos comparing her belly at different points in her pregnancy.

“#21weekspregnant time for a walk!!!” the mom-to-be wrote on Saturday, sharing mirror selfies from the front and side in which she’s wearing a black sports bra and gray shorts.

“I’m including this pregnancy hashtag every week because when I fell pregnant I wanted to see everyone else’s journeys and I found that I couldn’t find what week everyone was on,” she continued. “So if you ladies ARE pregnant, trying or are going to be pregnant in the future, I want you to be able to find all my photos 😁”