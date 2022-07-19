Fitness Influencer Kayla Itsines Is Engaged to Jae Woodroffe 6 Months After Revealing Romance

"YES," the fitness entrepreneur wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday to announce her engagement with boyfriend Jae Woodroffe

Kayla Itsines is officially off the market!

On Monday, the fitness influencer announced she is engaged to her now-fiancé Jae Woodroffe.

Sharing pictures of herself wearing a diamond ring alongside Woodroffe, Itsines, 31, wrote on Instagram, "YES 💍 😁 😍 🥰 🥹 #engaged @jaewoodroffe @itsjlahhere."

Echoing the same sentiment, Woodroffe also shared the happy news by posting one of the snaps on his Instagram feed, writing, "When you know, you know 💍 @kayla_itsines."

One image from Itsines' post features the fitness entrepreneur planting a sweet kiss on her fiance's cheek while he holds her in his arms. Another photo shows Ithe Australian fitness expert giving her Instagram followers a closer look at her engagement sparkler.

Earlier this year, Itsines introduced her then-boyfriend to the public, posting a picture of herself with Woodroffe as she rested her head on his shoulder.

"Meet Jae, everyone! ❤️ My best friend for years and now, partner," she captioned the post in January. "For all those people replying to my stories saying "you look really happy" … thank you!! I am 😁💛@jaewoodroffe."

Her new romance with Woodroffe came a little over a year after her split with her ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce with whom she shares a daughter, Arna.

In August 2020, Itsines announced she and Pearce were parting ways after being together for eight years, sharing they would "remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna."

"We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter," she wrote at the time. "Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners."

"Thank you for your support and kindness during this time," she concluded.

According to Cosmopolitan, the former couple created the Bikini Body Training Company together after meeting in late 2012. The two later launched the SWEAT app in 2018.