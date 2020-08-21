Fitness Influencer Kayla Itsines Announces Split from Fiancé: 'Our Friendship Remains Strong'

The longtime couple announced their engagement in April 2018 and had a baby a year later

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines and fiancé Tobi Pearce have called it quits.

On Friday, the Australian trainer announced on Instagram that she and Pearce would be separating after nearly eight years together.

Itsines, who created a fitness empire with her BBG workout program and later launched the app SWEAT with Pearce, said that the two would "remain good friends" as they continue to parent 1-year-old daughter Arna Leia.

"After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple," the fitness instructor began the lengthy caption. "We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna."

"We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter," she continued.

Itsines, 29, assured her nearly 13 million followers that her friendship with Pearce "remains strong" as they raise Arna and continue to "run SWEAT as business partners."

"Thank you for your support and kindness during this time," she concluded the post, which Pearce also shared on his Instagram account.

According to Cosmopolitan, the couple created the Bikini Body Training Company together after meeting in late 2012. The two later launched the SWEAT app in 2018.

The pair welcomed their first child together via Caesarean section in April 2019.

“I just stared into Tobis eyes the whole time during delivery, nervously whispering ‘please let her be healthy, please be okay, please be okay’ and Tobi kept repeating ‘I love you so much – she’s going to be healthy it’s okay just breathe it’s okay,’” she wrote. “We were both crying.”

“I looked over at Tobi who looked like the proudest Dad I’ve ever seen, with tears running down his face he gave me a kiss on the forehead and whispered ‘She’s so perfect, I love you,’” Itsines wrote.

She also shared that she felt "blessed to have Tobi" by her side and that the two were "so in love and happy."

Pearce popped the question in April 2018, and Itsines announced her pregnancy in December on Instagram.