Pregnant Katy Perry Opens Up About Experiencing 'Waves of Depression' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Katy Perry is getting real about her mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pregnant pop star, 35, reflected on her state of mind during the global health crisis on Tuesday, writing on her Twitter: "sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm."

The candid tweet seemingly struck a chord with many of her followers — including Rosie O'Donnell, who replied: "totally feel ya."

"hang in there firework," fashion designer Vera Wang tweeted alongside emoji of an explosion and a red heart. "love ya."

Perry's candid tweet came just three days after she did her bit to help the fight against coronavirus. The singer joined a who is who of the entertainment world to raise awareness and donations for the ​COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

To raise money Saturday, Perry sang and wowed fans during e-retailer ​SHEIN's digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together.

Aside from performing, the songstress also opened up about her pregnancy and candidly revealed while she's excited to be a mom, some days are tough.

“I have five good days, and to days where I just cry when I look down at my toes, you know? I think a lot of that is probably hormonal," Perry said.

“I want to wish all the mothers out there a Happy Mother’s Day, I’m so excited and I think ready, to join your club! I hope you’re all doing well and staying safe, love you," she told the 1.6 million people who tuned in to the event.

On Sunday she also performed as Dumbo's mom, Mrs. Jumbo, on ABC's Disney Family Singalong: Volume II while wearing an elephant costume.

When a fan applauded the "Never Really Over" singer over the weekend for bringing "smiles and laughter during these uncertain time" with her costumes, she wrote back on Monday: "it helped me get my smile back."

"It's okay to feel all the feelings," the American Idol judge told a fan during a Facebook Live, who shared that her own wedding is scheduled for next month but she's having "a really hard time staying positive."

"I've had to reschedule many plans. And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time," she said.

"But I'll be grateful," Perry added. "I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on."

Perry first shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, "Never Worn White."

She went on to reveal on April 3 that she and Bloom, 43, were expecting a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal — and captioning it simply, "💕 It's a girl 💕."

The expectant songstress chatted with Extra via a Zoom video call late last month, during which the first-time expectant mom said she was "doing very well, all things considered," surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," Perry admitted. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she continued.

"We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created."