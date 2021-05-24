The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens on 2019 Breast Cancer Scare: ‘I’m Thankfully Fine’

"A year and a half ago I did find a lump that I would not have found had I not been checking myself," Katie Stevens said, emphasizing the importance of regular breast self-exams

Katie Stevens is urging people to be proactive about their health.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of Good Morning America, The Bold Type actress, 28, opened up about finding a lump on her breast in 2019, which turned out to be benign.

Stevens explained that because her character on the series had the BRCA gene mutation, which makes you more likely to develop breast cancer, she was "really conscious of checking myself every morning."

"A year and a half ago I did find a lump that I would not have found had I not been checking myself. With the support of my friends and my family I immediately went and got it checked out," she added. "I'm thankfully fine. It's benign and it's good."



"I think that it just taught me that even though information like that can be scary, it's better to get the information because knowledge is power," she continued. "Checking yourself and being aware of your body and your health, it's life-saving."

After discovering the lump in 2019, Stevens said she was initially hesitant to share her story.

"I didn't know if I should share this but, what the heck. I had a little bit of a health scare this week," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I want to preface this story by saying that I am 100% okay. But I feel that based on the fact that I play Jane on The Bold Type, I feel a responsibility to share my own personal story."

Stevens went on to share how she decided to randomly give herself a self-breast exam on Wednesday morning before work. It was during that spur-of-the-moment exam that she noticed a lump in her breast "that wasn't normal."

"I had never felt one before, and it didn't feel like normal breast tissue," she recalled. "It was clearly a lump, and that was alarming since I do these exams on myself regularly to have a clear knowledge of my breasts in case this circumstance ever occurred."

After finding the lump, Stevens said she quickly sought medical testing and "was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief" after getting her results.

"I have to continue to monitor it every 6 months, but women get these all the time, many women in my family have them too," she continued, noting that the lump was a benign tumor called a fibroadenoma.