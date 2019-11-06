Katie Holmes Occasionally Works Out with Daughter Suri, 13: ‘We Have Our Routines’

Katie Holmes has a special workout buddy — her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

The actress, 40, exercises about four days a week, and said that she and Suri will occasionally go to the gym together.

“Sometimes I work out with my daughter,” Holmes told SHAPE for their December issue. “It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap.”

But the Brahms: The Boy II star knows not to embarrass her teenager.

“I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame,” she said.

As for the workouts themselves, Holmes makes a point to switch up her routine and take advantage of all the different group classes in New York City.

“Variety is key, or I get bored,” she said. “I like spinning, boxing, and yoga, and sometimes I’ll take a dance class. I have my own spin bike, so I can do it at home when I have to get up really early; otherwise I go to Flywheel Sports. I got into boxing a couple of years ago, and now I take classes at Rumble.”

Along with working out regularly, Holmes makes sure to incorporate self-care into her days, starting with journaling each morning.

“It’s better for everybody if you’re taking care of yourself,” she said. “I take 20 minutes in the morning to write down a list of the things I’m grateful for and listen to calming music. I give myself that time to just enjoy. It sets a good tone for my day.”

The December issue of SHAPE is on sale Nov. 13.