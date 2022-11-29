Katie Couric Surprises 111 New Moms Impacted by Breast Cancer with Free Formula for a Year

"It's a privilege," Couric tells PEOPLE exclusively about the emotional surprise she had for the new moms

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 09:00 AM

Katie Couric is taking her own breast cancer diagnosis and turning it into a reason to help others.

The journalist has teamed up with organic baby formula company Bobbie and non-profit organization The Breasties, a group that creates a community for cancer survivors and caregivers, to surprise 111 new moms impacted by the disease with free formula for a year.

"One of the reasons I wanted to be public about my diagnosis is I know that I have the capability to influence public health in this country and to educate and inform people and arm them with the knowledge they need to live longer lives," Couric, 65, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"And not only is it a huge privilege, but also an enormous responsibility. I was really excited and honored to be a part of this initiative by Bobbie to be able to share some really good news with so many of these women who have been through an awful lot, and not only need emotional support but need financial support as well, some of them."

Katie Couric helping breast cancer survivors and her own story.
Bobbie

Couric opened up about her health battle in an essay, but she kept the June diagnosis private until September. It wasn't until she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tissue and finished radiation that she was ready to go public, because she finally had the information she needed to help others.

"When I shared what was going on, I did what I always do," the mother of two explains. "I did a lot of reporting and tried to find out important information not only for myself, but for other women and men. I did it when I was ready and I thought that was a good time to do it, and so that's really why I waited."

Now that Couric is officially cancer-free, she's glad she can pay it forward to some of the 3.8 million women dealing with the disease, including this special group of new mothers who were worried about feeding their babies.

"I think they were just a remarkable group of women," Couric, who surprised the group with the news of the $25,000 worth of formula on Zoom, shares. "Having children is stressful enough and is a big adjustment and very hard on your body as it is, but [even more difficult] in their situations dealing with cancer diagnoses."

Katie Couric helping breast cancer survivors and her own story.
Bobbie

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"All of the new mothers we sponsored at least had mastectomies," Bobbie CEO Laura Modi, who's helped 177 women to date in her third year of the program, tells PEOPLE. "We did have two people who had a surrogate and we also sponsored them."

Currently, there is no public health policy that considers the physical capabilities of mothers when assessing coverage for formula or donor milk. This greatly effects mothers who cannot breastfeed due to breast cancer treatment, so Couric and Modi also are launching a public petition fighting for legislative changes that would create insurance equality and cover formula or donor milk for all parents who have undergone a mastectomy.

"Being selected as a part of the Bobbie Breasties program is one of those 'worst club, best members' moments, where I can't believe I'm fortunate enough to have this level of support amidst such a challenging experience," Berenice Lopez Leal, who is soon to be a new mom, tells PEOPLE.

"As a part of this community, both personally and professionally, I urge all women to advocate, advocate, advocate for yourself. Fight for the care that you deserve. Growing up watching my mom fight breast cancer, I always knew I wanted to be a doctor. It wasn't until I graduated med school at 26 years old that I found my first lump and learned that I was BRCA positive. I got my mastectomy in October 2020, and learned I was pregnant in February 2022. My baby girl is due this Friday and I'm so ready to meet her. Despite all I've been through, she has brought everything back into focus."

Katie Couric helping breast cancer survivors and her own story.
Bobbie

Today, Couric is thankful to be in good health. She has to take five years worth of aromatase inhibitors, a drug used to prevent breast cancer from coming back. But "I'm feeling great," she says.

"And really grateful because as I've often said, I'm the lucky recipient of everything modern medicine has to offer. I was diagnosed early when my breast cancer is not only treatable, it's curable, and having experienced my husband's colon cancer, my sister's pancreatic cancer, and many other friends who I've lost to cancer, the fact that strides have been made and that my situation, my prognosis is so good. Honestly, that's beyond fortunate."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
Cynthia Bailey says her mom is cancer free after radiation
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Her Mother Is Cancer-Free After Radiation: 'Thanksgiving Came Early'
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
Ellyn Winters Is ‘Empowered’ Without Breast Reconstruction After Her Mastectomy: ‘I’m Not Hiding’
Ellyn Winters Feels 'Powerful' Without Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Not Hiding'
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts Her 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLO7aVLJei/.
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Inside Katie Couric's Longtime Cancer Prevention Advocacy: 'My Personal Mission'
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women
Heba Salama
'Biggest Loser's Heba Salama Opens Up About Life After the Show — and Testing Positive for BRCA2
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
Paris Hilton Gets Full-Body Scan for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 'I'm Being Proactive'
Paris Hilton Gets Full-Body Scan for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 'I'm Being Proactive'
Pink lights illuminate the White House in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month
White House Turns Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks ‘Empowerment’ from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: ‘I Feel So Confident’
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks 'Empowerment' from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: 'I Feel So Confident'