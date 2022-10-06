Katie Couric Advocates for Early Screening Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the star (who was recently diagnosed) is sharing what she's learned

By Staff Author
Published on October 6, 2022 02:25 PM

TV personality Katie Couric recently became the latest celebrity to reveal her breast cancer diagnosis, sharing that she received it after postponing a mammogram screening for six months and encouraging others to not put off their potentially lifesaving medical appointments. Learn more about Couric's ongoing advocacy for cancer research and the latest on her own experience with cancer.

