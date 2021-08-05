Kathy Griffin Shares Update on Lung Removal Surgery Recovery: 'I Think I'll Be OK'

Earlier this week, Kathy Griffin revealed that she had to have part of her lung removed due to her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is getting honest about her recovery from cancer-related surgery.

On Wednesday, the two-time Emmy Award winner, 60, shared a candid update about how she's coping after having part of her left lung removed.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" she wrote on Instagram. "The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills."

She continued, "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

Earlier this week, Griffin revealed that she had to have part of her lung removed due to her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis. "She is now out of surgery and everything went well, per her doctor," a rep for Griffin told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Griffin had previously taken to social media to share a statement about her diagnosis and the road to recovery. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin wrote.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she continued. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running as usual in a month or less."

Griffin assured her followers that she will be "just fine" and urged them to stay current with their medical checkups, in addition to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which could have made her diagnosis "even more serious."

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," she concluded. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG"

The Suddenly Susan actress will shed more light on her cancer diagnosis in an interview with co-anchor Juju Chang airing Monday night on ABC News' Nightline (12:35 a.m. ET on ABC). In a clip from the sit-down, she says she is "still a little bit in shock" after finding out the news a few weeks ago.

"Really just days ago — like, I think two weeks ago — I was diagnosed with cancer," Griffin said in the clip. "As a friend of mine had said, 'How many kicks in the nuts can you take?' My nuts are pretty strong, but it's a challenge. I was definitely in shock. I'm still a little bit in shock — not denial, but once a day I'll just turn to like, nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s---? Is this a bitch or what?'"