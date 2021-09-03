Kathy Griffin Shares the 'One Thing That Doesn't Suck About Cancer' in New Health Update

Kathy Griffin is staying positive amid her recovery from lung cancer-related surgery.

On Thursday, the actress and comedian, 60, gave fans an update on her health and shared her outlooks on life since having part of her left lung removed.

"One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case vocal chord issues," she wrote in a note shared to her social media accounts.

"One thing that doesn't suck about cancer... how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms Kathy about anything with 'Really, d-------??? Try CANCER!" Griffin continued. "I cannot get enough of it. 😈🤣."

Griffin underwent surgery for stage 1 lung cancer last month. In a statement released on Aug. 2, the two-time Emmy Award winner said that she was having a part of her lung removed despite having "never smoked" before her cancer diagnosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she noted at the time. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Since the procedure, Griffin has naturally been turning to her sense of humor as an outlet.

On Aug. 10, the former Fashion Police host shared a lighthearted moment from a visit with her doctor.

"When you're a comedian — and I've been dealing with this for years — the doctors always want to be comedians too," she said in a video posted to her Instagram. "So he goes like this, 'You know, the thing about having a lobe removed from your lung is it's really not that big of a deal' — in the meantime, I feel like I could fall over any minute."