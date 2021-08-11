Kathy Griffin Shares 'Funny' Joke from Her Doctor While Recovering from Lung Removal Surgery

Kathy Griffin revealed last week that she had to have part of her lung removed due to her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is still cracking jokes despite being in recovery from having part of her lung removed.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old comedian gave her Instagram followers an update on her recovery from the procedure, sharing a light-hearted moment from her latest visit with her doctor.

"When you're a comedian — and I've been dealing with this for years — the doctors always want to be comedians too," she said on Instagram. "So he goes like this, 'You know, the thing about having a lobe removed from your lung is it's really not that big of a deal' -- in the meantime, I feel like I could fall over any minute."

Griffin continued, "He goes, 'You know, people don't realize we find the cancer and then we go in and, basically, we pop the lobe like a balloon and we take it out of a little incision on your side.' By the way, I have like 17 incisions. He goes, 'In fact, it's kind of like taking out a used condom. You could use that.'"

The comedian continued laughing in the video, joking that her doctor is providing her with plenty of new material for her own comedy.

"I'm laughing because every time he tells that horrible joke he then always goes, 'You could use that,' and I'm always like, 'OK, buddy.' But I'm actually using it because I think it's so funny that this guy keeps saying it and he's probably going to say it the next time I go in too," she concluded.

Last week, Griffin announced in a statement on social media that she was scheduled to undergo surgery to have a portion of her left lung removed due to cancer. She said she "never smoked" before her diagnosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she noted in the statement. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Griffin said she has turned to her sense of humor as an outlet as she navigates her recovery.

"My voice is like, really hoarse and I don't want to scare people," she joked in an Instagram clip. "I'm laughing, it's just even that notion [is funny]. For some reason, I'm laughing at everything now. And if it's horrible, I laugh way more!"