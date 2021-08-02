Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Will Undergo Surgery: 'Doctors Are Very Optimistic'

"I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked," said Kathy Griffin, also encouraging fans to complete regular medical check-ups and to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Kathy Griffin is encouraging fans to stay up to date on medical check-ups as she reveals a stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis.

In a statement on social media Monday morning, the comedian, 60, announced that she will undergo surgery to have part of her left lung removed, adding that she "hopefully" won't need to have chemotherapy or radiation treatments afterward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," she continued, adding, "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It's save your life. XXOO, KG."

Griffin discusses the diagnosis in an interview with ABC News' Nightline on Monday night (12:35 a.m. ET on ABC), saying she is "still a little bit in shock" after finding out the news a few weeks ago. She will also tell co-anchor Juju Chang about her mental health journey and sobriety during the interview.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In March 2020, Griffin had a health scare when she experienced COVID-19-like symptoms amid the pandemic, at one point visiting the emergency room after experiencing "unbearably painful" symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea, chills and a sore throat. At the time, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a mask.

The star married longtime beau Randy Bick on New Year's 2020 in what she described alongside a clip on Twitter at the time as a ceremony lasting "just under 14 minutes." Griffin's video of the nuptials was only of the first minute or so, and showed Lily Tomlin officiating.

Back in 2017, Griffin made headlines when she shaved her head to stand in solidarity with her sister Joyce as she underwent chemotherapy while battling cancer. In a series of photos posted on Twitter, Griffin posed alone and topless in front of bushes outdoors, smiling with pride and holding her right hand on her bare head.