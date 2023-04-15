Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed with an 'Extreme Case' of 'Complex PTSD'

"Never talked about it publicly," the comedian said of her diagnosis in a TikTok video posted this week

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 15, 2023 02:30 PM
Kathy Griffin attends HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Kathy Griffin says she has been diagnosed with "complex PTSD."

The comedian, 62, revealed her diagnosis in a video shared on TikTok this week, as she asked her followers for recommendations on how to cope with anxiety and depression.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," Griffin began her video. "You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case."

"If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about 5 ½ years ago. Wink," she explained, seemingly referring to the time in 2017 when she posed for a photo with a bloodied replica of former President Donald Trump's head that resulted in her receiving major fallout both professionally and personally.

Following the incident, Griffin was fired from co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special, investigated by the Secret Service, put on a "No-Fly" list and saw many of her stand-up gigs and TV opportunities canceled.

Describing the repercussions from the photo in a Newsweek op-ed, she called it "an erasure," writing that it got to the point where she wouldn't leave her home for months and started "taking any prescription pill I could get my hands on."

In her TikTok video this week, Griffin said her diagnosis of stage 1 lung cancer in 2021 also "didn't help."

In response, one fan in the comments section said that what they found helpful was combining medication with "EDMR therapy," which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a "mental health treatment technique" in which a person moves their eyes in a specific way while processing traumatic memories in order to "change emotions, thoughts or behaviors" regarding their experience.

"Yes, I am going to try EMDR," Griffin responded. "My good pal Sia has been helping me out. She recommended a really good doctor."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0mTZTJ81v/ Verified Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI
Kathy Griffin/Instagram

Earlier this week, Griffin revealed that she had an MRI done on Easter Sunday, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself bundled in a blanket and wearing a face mask while sitting in a hospital's hallway.

​​"Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI," wrote Griffin in the caption, without going into further detail regarding the reason for the visit.

The My Life on the D-List previously underwent surgery to remove part of her left lung in August, 2021, and declared, "I'm cancer free!" on Jimmy Kimmel Live that December.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

