Kathy Griffin Reveals Her Mom Maggie, 98, Has Dementia: 'She Only Knows My Name and I Love You'

Kathy Griffin‘s beloved mother is ailing, the comedian announced Thursday.

“As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie. I’ve always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard. The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her,” she tweeted Thursday. “Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia. This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything.”

Maggie is 98 years old and became a fan-favorite while appearing on her daughter’s Bravo reality series, My Life on the D-List, from 2005 to 2010. Kathy, 58, said that her mom is now getting “the best” 24-hour care and she is not in pain.

“In terms of how she is now, at this point she only knows my name and I love you. I know many of you know what that reality is like…I’m still grappling with it,” the comedian said.

Kathy said that it has also been tough watching her mom lose her mental speed.

“Up until this past couple years she was so sharp she always kept me on my toes,” Kathy continued. “Her mind was so naturally quick, funny, and smart. No one could get anything past her. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating.”

Kathy explained that she decided to open up about her mom’s health because she was beloved by so many of her fans. Kathy frequently posted videos of Maggie and her dog Twinkie on social media, and said they came to an end because of her mother’s condition.

“Now you understand why we haven’t been able to share anything,” Kathy said.

She asked for her followers to reply to the thread with their favorite Maggie moments from My Life on the D-List, or any fan photos with her mom.

“While the reality for Maggie is different now, I want to remember the woman all of you fell in love with,” Kathy said.

The Griffin family has experienced difficult health problems in the last few years. Kathy’s older siblings Gary and Joyce both died of cancer, in 2014 and 2017, respectively.