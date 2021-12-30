Kathy Griffin Makes NSFW Joke About the Lung-Shaped Flowers She Received from Sia

"You guys, Sia sent me these gorgeous flowers & for the life of me I cannot come up with an answer," the comedian wrote on Twitter

Kathy Griffin needed help deciphering a recent gift!

On Wednesday, the comedian, 61, shared photos of two bouquets of flowers that she received from Sia, along with a note that read: "Can you guess what shape I asked them to make these flowers in?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Griffin put her imagination to the test and couldn't come up with an answer, so she turned to Twitter for help.

"You guys, Sia sent me these gorgeous flowers & for the life of me I cannot come up with an answer," she wrote. "Naturally, the only shape I saw was penis and balls. What is the shape???"

In a follow-up tweet, Griffin revealed that the "Unstoppable" singer, 46, responded with the correct answer.

"Update from Sia flower arrangement!" she wrote. "'Lol it's a lung and a half.' Congratulations to those of you who guessed correctly and all who played along."

Earlier this month, Griffin shared good news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I'm cancer free!" she exclaimed, as the studio audience cheered and applauded.

Griffin revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. When she appeared on Kimmel's show, she had a breathier, higher voice after undergoing surgery — immediately cracked a joke about it.

"I had surgery, you're not going to believe this — so, I've never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I'm not even kidding," she told Kimmel, 54, before explaining that her voice was temporarily altered by an intubation tube affecting her vocal cord.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe," Griffin quipped.

"It will heal, but I'm sort of enjoying it. I'm a good two octaves higher, I think," she said, before joking, "It's higher than Mariah Carey, I know that."

kathy griffin Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

When Kimmel asked, "Did the doctors get it all? They got all the lung cancer out of there?" Griffin confirmed that her tumor had been fully removed.

"Yes! So I'm cancer free," she said. "I don't know why, I had a tumor, right? And I've never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out, and they found it on another scan. So I go in, and here's the thing: when you're a comic, it's horrible when the doctors want to do their material on you."

Griffin explained, "So I go in, and he's describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, 'It's kind of like a balloon. So we do it laparoscopically and we poke it.' And then he goes, 'And when we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.' And then he goes, 'You can use that.'"

In November, she marked her 61st birthday following the diagnosis. For the occasion, she posted a video of herself celebrating with a topless dance on her waterfront balcony.