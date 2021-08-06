The comedian joked that she was "greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack" — AKA her four dogs

Kathy Griffin Is 'Home from the Hospital' After Having Half of Her Lung Removed to Treat Cancer

Kathy Griffin is getting all the puppy love after getting home from the hospital following surgery for lung cancer.

The comedian, 60, shared on Twitter Friday that she was back home after getting half of her left lung removed.

"Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack," Griffin tweeted, along with a video of her four dogs excitedly celebrating her arrival.

On Monday, Griffin had shared that she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, despite never smoking.

"I've got to tell you guys something," she wrote. "I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed."

The two-time Emmy winner said that surgery will hopefully be enough to stop her cancer, which was caught early.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she said. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running as usual in a month or less."

On Wednesday, after her surgery, Griffin said the recovery will be tough because she will not be taking intensive pain medication after overdosing last year.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" she wrote on Instagram. "The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills."

She continued, "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

Griffin urged her followers on Monday to get regular checkups with their doctor to stay on top of any health issues, and to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which could have made her diagnosis "even more serious."