Kathy Griffin Reveals Photo from Hospital as She Gets MRI After Beating Cancer: 'Happy Easter?'

"Getting an MRI," wrote Griffin on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself more than a year after she announced that she beat lung cancer

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on April 10, 2023 10:47 PM

Kathy Griffin spent her Easter holiday in the hospital.

More than a year after beating lung cancer, the Emmy Award winner, 62, revealed she was having an MRI done on Easter Sunday, sharing a photo to Instagram of herself bundled in a blanket and wearing a face mask while sitting in the hospital's hallway.

"Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI," wrote Griffin in the caption, although she did not go into further detail regarding the reason for the visit.

A rep for Griffin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

She was met with love and support in the comments section. "Honey!" wrote Debra Messing. "What's up? Are you ok. Love you," Rosanna Arquette commented. "Sending you love!" Ross Mathews wrote, with three red heart emojis.

Griffin's latest hospital visit comes after she revealed her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in 2021, despite having never smoked. She shared that her doctors "are very optimistic," as she prepared to undergo surgery to have part of her left lung removed.

The My Life on the D-List star's rep told PEOPLE later that day that the surgery was successful. "She is now out of surgery and everything went well, per her doctor," the rep said.

"I'm cancer free!" Griffin enthusiastically announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that December.

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Documents Her First Walk Since Lung Surgery: 'Let's Do This'

"I don't know why, I had a tumor, right? And I've never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years," she explained. "So get this, they took it out, and they found it on another scan. So I go in, and here's the thing: when you're a comic, it's horrible when the doctors want to do their material on you."

Griffin recounted, "So I go in, and he's describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, 'It's kind of like a balloon. So we do it laparoscopically and we poke it.' And then he goes, 'And when we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.' And then he goes, 'You can use that.'"

