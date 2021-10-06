Kathy Griffin Gets COVID Vaccine Booster Shot 2 Months After Lung Cancer Surgery: 'Fear Me'

Kathy Griffin is now thrice inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 60-year-old comedian announced on Tuesday that she has received a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine, sharing a photo of herself getting the jab at a doctor's office on her Instagram.

"3rd Moderna shot AND a flu shot! Yes. Fear me," Griffin wrote in the caption.

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List alum added on Twitter that she got one shot on each of her arms.

"Ummm, just got 3rd shot of Moderna AND a flu shot in the other arm," she captioned the same snapshot.

Griffin received her second dose back May, joking at the time that Dolly Parton, who helped fund the development of the Moderna vaccine, "put a 5G mind control chip in my head and I love it!"

"#vaccinationdone✔️," she wrote on her Instagram, posting a picture of the inoculation.

In a statement released on Aug. 2, Griffin said that she was having a part of her lung removed despite having "never smoked" before her cancer diagnosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she noted at the time. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Since the procedure, Griffin has naturally been turning to her sense of humor as an outlet.

Last month, the two-time Emmy Award winner light-heartedly shared that she has found something that "doesn't suck about cancer."