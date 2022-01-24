Kathy Griffin had half of her left lung removed following her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in August

Kathy Griffin Documents Her First Walk Since Lung Surgery: 'Let's Do This'

Kathy Griffin is on the mend and working towards improving her health.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old comedian shared a video on Twitter, documenting her first walk since undergoing surgery to remove half of her left lung following a lung cancer diagnosis in August.

Seen standing beside her friend Jane Edith Wilson at the start of the clip, a breathier and higher voiced Griffin first says hello to fans watching. "I'm gonna go on my first walk today since my surgery. I'm a little nervous," she states, before she and Wilson begin their trek.

As she marches around the interior of a home, Griffin then jokingly collapses onto a nearby couch, exclaiming, "That was fantastic!" But, as Wilson teases her that she appears to be "very lazy," Griffin gets back up and continues on with her physical activity.

On Twitter, Wilson retweeted Griffin's post, writing alongside the clip: "For her first walk post cancer, surgery, et al, she ended up walking about three miles. @kathygriffin is the original badass."

Back in August, Griffin revealed her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer, despite having never smoked. She shared that her doctors were "very optimistic" as she prepared to undergo surgery to have part of her left lung removed.

The My Life on the D-List star's representative told PEOPLE later that day that the surgery was successful. "She is now out of surgery and everything went well, per her doctor," the rep said.

In her post announcing her diagnosis, Griffin also called upon her fans to monitor their health and always be their own advocates.

"Please stay up to date on your medical check ups," she wrote at the time. "It'll save your life."

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Shares 'Funny' Joke from Her Doctor While Recovering from Lung Removal Surgery

Later in December, Griffin announced that she was officially cancer-free while appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I'm cancer free!" Griffin exclaimed, as the studio audience cheered and applauded her.

Griffin then explained that her voice was temporarily altered by an intubation tube affecting her vocal cord. Cracking jokes about her new voice, the comedian quipped, "So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe."

"It will heal, but I'm sort of enjoying it. I'm a good two octaves higher, I think," Griffin added, also joking, "It's higher than Mariah Carey, I know that."

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked, "Did the doctors get it all? They got all the lung cancer out of there?" Griffin confirmed that her tumor had been fully removed.