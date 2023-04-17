Kathy Griffin Details Having an '8-Hour Attack' After Revealing 'Complex PTSD' Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is opening up about what her frequent panic and anxiety attacks look like.

On Saturday, the 62-year-old comedian posted a TikTok video detailing the hours of pain she experiences since being diagnosed with "complex PTSD."

"Since I've been talking on here about PTSD, I had a freaking 8-hour attack yesterday," she shared. "Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed."

"So today I felt like one might be coming on so I started to feel a little iffy, so I'm on my walk now," she continued. "I'm outside and looking at the ocean, which is helpful, and I'm sort of almost mid anxiety attack right now. It feels good to be walking my way through it. I just keep telling myself it won't last forever."

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Griffin detailed how she's been "plagued with terrifying panic attacks" over the past year.

"Sometimes they last a few hours or more typically, they last at least a full day if not multiple days in a row," she added. "I feel silly even telling you this, because I always thought PTSD was just for veterans and stuff. During my attacks, I typically vomit quite a bit and often have to go to the ER just to get IV fluids."

The following day, Griffin admitted that she never knows what to expect with her diagnosis, calling it the weirdest part to deal with.

"My PTSD attacks me in the mornings, so every single morning I wake up terrified to see if I'm gonna be okay or not," she explained. "It hits me in my chest first, my chest starts to tingle then it goes tight to my stomach and then it's like okay am I gonna start vomiting today from anxiety or not."

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Griffin added that she's taking it day by day and is grateful for the supportive messages she's received as she learns how to manage her PTSD.

The comedian first revealed her diagnosis last week in a TikTok video, assuring her fans that although her symptoms are "extremely intense," she has a lot of tools that can help her cope.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," Griffin began her video. "You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case."

"If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about 5 ½ years ago. Wink," she explained, seemingly referring to the time in 2017 when she posed for a photo with a bloodied replica of former President Donald Trump's head that resulted in her receiving major fallout both professionally and personally.

Following the incident, Griffin was fired from co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special, investigated by the Secret Service, put on a "No-Fly" list and saw many of her stand-up gigs and TV opportunities canceled.

Describing the repercussions from the photo in a Newsweek op-ed, she called it "an erasure," writing that it got to the point where she wouldn't leave her home for months and started "taking any prescription pill I could get my hands on."

In her TikTok video, Griffin said her diagnosis of stage 1 lung cancer in 2021 also "didn't help" her PTSD.

In response, one fan in the comments section said that what they found helpful was combining medication with "EDMR therapy," which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a "mental health treatment technique" in which a person moves their eyes in a specific way while processing traumatic memories in order to "change emotions, thoughts or behaviors" regarding their experience.

"Yes, I am going to try EMDR," Griffin responded. "My good pal Sia has been helping me out. She recommended a really good doctor."