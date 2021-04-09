"I hope I get more [stretch marks] one day," Kathryn Dennis captioned the photo in part, hashtagging it, "#ProudMommy" and "#iamnotashamed"

Kathryn Dennis Encourages Others to 'Be Proud of Your Stretch Marks' as She Poses in String Bikini

Kathryn Dennis is embracing her post-baby body — stretch marks and all.

On Thursday, the Southern Charm star shared a photo of herself in a strappy gold string bikini, imploring her followers in her caption to "Be proud of your stretch marks!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I hope I get more one day," concluded Dennis, 29, hashtagging her post, "#ProudMommy" and "#iamnotashamed."

Dennis has had experience with body shamers in the past. On Thanksgiving in 2018, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram alongside her Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll, to which a user responded, "Someone looks prego."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bravo star shut down the body shamer with one simple line: "No, I have just gained weight."

Supporting his friend and costar, Kroll, 33, jumped in and called out the internet trolls for their comments about her body.

"*Some* of these people are absurd," he wrote. "Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kathryn Dennis Temporarily Loses Custody of Kids with Thomas Ravenel, Is Granted Supervised Visits

Dennis — who is mom to son Saint Julien Rembert, 5, and daughter Kensington "Kensie" Calhoun, 7 — just told PEOPLE earlier this year that she's been planning for her future in her "low drama" relationship with boyfriend Chleb Ravenell, including babies.

The reality star added that Chleb is "really great" with her kids, whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel (no relation to Chleb).

"I really do want more kids, and my family isn't done being built," Dennis said. "That experience definitely made me realize that one day I do want that with him. I really mean it when I say that, too."