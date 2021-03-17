Katherine Heigl Undergoes Surgery to Place Titanium Discs in Her Neck: ‘I Am Now Bionic!’

The Firefly Lane star says her surgeons saved her “from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced”

Katherine Heigl is on the mend after an "excruciating" neck injury.

After sharing last week that she had herniated a disc in her neck, the Firefly Lane star, 42, said Wednesday that she underwent surgery to implant two titanium discs.

"Well…I am now bionic!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Two titanium discs now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours...I'm not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I'll blow your mind!!"

In her post, Heigl shared a picture of herself recovering in a neck brace, along with one of her in the hospital with a bandage on her neck and a photo of her X-rays, one of which shows the two titanium discs.

The mom of three, who didn't say how she injured herself, thanked her doctors for fixing her pain.

"I am so deeply, deeply grateful to the incredible Dr's and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life!" she said. "I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I'm gonna give it to them!"

The former Grey's Anatomy star continued: "@thebackdoctorapp thank you for treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were. Thank you for your tremendous talent and expertise and for saving my neck! @cedarssinai in Marina Del Ray thank you for your incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of!"

Heigl also wished her followers a happy St. Patrick's Day, and joked that "clearly I've been blessed with the luck of the Irish today!☘️"

The actress first shared on Friday that she had to go from her home in Utah to Los Angeles for the first time since the start of the pandemic "to deal with a herniated disc in my neck." Heigl posted two videos on Instagram of her husband, singer Josh Kelley, cheering her up as she went to doctor's appointments.