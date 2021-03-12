The Firefly Lane star thanked her husband Josh Kelley for “some very much needed comedic relief” as she went to see a doctor

Katherine Heigl Is Dealing with a ‘Health Crisis’ After Herniating a Disk in Her Neck

Katherine Heigl is back in Los Angeles for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but it's not a fun visit — the actress is dealing with a herniated disk in her neck.

The Firefly Lane star, 42, posted on Instagram that she and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, flew back from their home in Utah for treatment.

"First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck," Heigl wrote on Friday, along with a video of Kelley singing along with the coffee maker in their hotel. "Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean...only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker! 😏😂"

A few hours later, Heigl shared another video of Kelley's comedic stylings as they waited at one of her doctor's appointments.

"Another @joshbkelley gem. This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis," she wrote. In the video, Kelley, 41, jokingly examines Heigl's X-rays.

"Well ma'am, I've got some bad news," he solemnly says in the video, before joking, "Your brain is absolutely GORGEOUS!"

The former Grey's Anatomy star added in her caption that while Kelley is a fun partner for these doctor visits, she'd probably leave Kelley behind the next time she goes to the OB-GYN.

"Those jokes would just be too far," she said.

Heigl and Kelley have been spending most of the COVID-19 pandemic at home with their three kids, Joshua Bishop, 4, Adalaide Marie Hope, 8½, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 12. In an interview this month for Parents' April cover story, Heigl said that she and Kelley had "thought that we needed one more child to complete this home," and would either try to conceive a child or adopt or foster.