Katharine McPhee Shares a Bikini Photo 1 Month After Giving Birth: ‘Loving My Curves’

The new mom welcomed son Rennie David with husband David Foster in February, and said she has a new appreciation for her curves “because my baby gave them to me”

Katharine McPhee is "loving" her post-baby body!

The new mom to son Rennie David, whom she welcomed in late February with husband David Foster, shared a photo of her new "curves" on Tuesday in a selfie, as she posed in a brown high-waisted bikini and sunglasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me," McPhee, 37, posted on her Instagram Stories.

The American Idol alum is already feeling comfortable as a new mom, she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "It just feels so natural," she said. "I've had a really good baby; he's been so good. I'm so in love!"

And McPhee said she's feeling no rush to go back to her pre-baby shape, instead focusing on motherhood.

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she said.

Katherine mcphee Image zoom Katharine McPhee | Credit: Katharine McPhee/ Instagram

"I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet," she continued. "I don't even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."

"It just suddenly came up in a way that hadn't been present in a long time," she said on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast in early March, explaining that she had "felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been more consistent."

"But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked," she said, later adding that she gained about 40 lbs. during her pregnancy.

McPhee said the disordered thoughts eased after her first trimester, and she also worked with a psychiatrist who helped her understand "that it's really common for women who have struggled with eating disorders in the past to have almost a relapse, in some sense, when they enter pregnancy."

"It made me feel so much better that I wasn't alone in that headspace ... by just meeting with him and him talking me through it," she said.

And post-partum, McPhee is feeling happy with her body.

"There's just a lot of anxiety," she said. "But I weathered it and I'm just really grateful I'm at the end of it [and] that I feel this good and that I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Yeah, my legs, my thighs, my arms are a little bit thicker, but I'm okay with it.' "