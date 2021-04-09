"I had to physically do a lot of tackling and fighting and arresting people," Kate Winslet said of her detective role in HBO's Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet Had to 'Stay Very Fit' to Take 'Grown Men Down to the Ground' in New HBO Series

Kate Winslet is talking about getting in shape for her latest role.

As the cover star for the April issue of emmy magazine, the actress, 45, revealed that she had to "stay very fit" to take on the role of detective Mare Sheehan in HBO's new limited series Mare of Easttown.

Winslet explains that she had to stay on top of her health "not because we necessarily have to see a fit body" but because the star had to do "a lot of running" in the show.

"I had to physically do a lot of tackling and fighting and arresting people, you know, taking huge grown men down to the ground," she says.

While the Oscar winner says she wanted her character to look strong, she didn't want to make her body seem unattainable.

"It's nice to sense that Mare was once strong in her youth, but I didn't want to make her an impossible, superhuman forty-something-year-old," the actress shares. "Mostly woman aren't like that. We do what we can in the midst of the juggle of everything else."

The Ammonite star has previously discussed how the public views her looks on screen, recently opening up about the "critical and horrible" body shaming she dealt with in her 20s.

After starring roles in Hamlet and Titanic in the late '90s, Winslet endured a barrage of body shaming from the tabloid media and people like Joan Rivers, who joked that "If Kate Winslet had dropped a few pounds, the Titanic would never have sunk."

Reflecting on that time, Winslet told The Guardian in February, "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."

The mom of three said she recently looked back at the old articles written about her.

"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me," she said. "I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."

Despite the pain she felt at the time and when reading the stories again, Winslet said she was also happy to see how much has changed.

"It also made me feel so… so moved. By how different it is now."