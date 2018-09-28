Kate Upton Shares Her Pregnancy Workout with the Weight of 'A Baby in Your Belly'

Kate Upton is still going strong in the gym during her pregnancy.

The model, 26, is expecting her first child with her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, and she’s keeping up her dedication to working out.

Upton started working with trainer Ben Bruno in 2016, and documented her weight lifting progress over the last two years on Instagram. Bruno first shared the video of Upton working out during her pregnancy in August, and she reposted it Thursday.

“@kateupton showed me a new exercise where you do lunges with a kettlebell in each hand and a baby in your belly,” Bruno captioned the video. “It seems really hard so I’ll probably pass, but it’s great to see her continuing to work hard.”

Upton told PEOPLE in Sept. that she had to stop working out for a month of her pregnancy because she “was so tired and there was so much travel.”

But lately she’s been able to get back into it.

“But I’ve been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can,” she said. “It makes me feel better, honestly.”

And Upton has also changed up her focus during workouts.

“What I’m working toward is different,” she said. “Instead of working toward being super fit, I’m strengthening my pelvic [area] and doing a lot of hip thrusts, body-weight hip thrusts and lunges and squats to help with delivery and make it easier, hopefully. Fingers crossed.”

Upton first revealed her pregnancy in July, with a baby bump photo during a trip that she captioned, “#PregnantinMiami.”

Verlander, 35, quickly commented in support.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!” he said. “I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”