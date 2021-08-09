Workout Buddies Kate Upton and Sophia Bush Show Their 'Woman Power'

Trainer Ben Bruno shared footage of Kate Upton and Sophia Bush going hard in the gym together

Kate Upton and Sophia Bush are a killer duo in the gym!

The 29-year-old supermodel and 39-year-old actress recently hit the gym together and Upton's trainer, Ben Bruno, documented the two going hard during their full-body workout.

"I love seeing @kateupton and @sophiabush get after it like this. They're both super strong and work hard," he captioned the post featuring two videos of the pair in the gym where he noted they were doing the exercises perfectly.

"Also, fun fact: they didn't stop chatting and making fun of me the entire workout except for when I took this clip, so henceforth I might have to start recording the whole workout," he added in the caption.

On Sunday, Upton reposted one of the videos on her Instagram Story writing, "Feelin the woman power with @sophiabush💪🏻."

She also tagged Bruno in the post, adding, "Love the pink kettlebell," as "Woman" by Doja Cat played in the background.

Kate Upton and Sophia Bush Hit the Gym Together Credit: Kate Upton/Instagram

Upton started working with Bruno in 2016, and has documented her progress over the past years on Instagram. She's been open about her workout routine and said for the last several years, she has tried to focus on strength rather than weight loss.

"My whole mindset changed so much, instead of trying to fit into this perfect mold that I thought I was trying to be," Upton told PEOPLE in April 2019. "As soon as I started caring about my strength, I felt healthier. I felt stronger. I was able to have more energy and be more active. And I was happier, honestly."

Upton said her strategies for remaining active as a mom include "finding good workouts, eating healthy and putting myself first at some point during the day," adding that her new mindset towards fitness has helped her have a stronger body image today than she did as a young model.