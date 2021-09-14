Kate Quigley Says 'I've Decided that Life Must Go On' After Suspected Group Overdose That Killed 3 People

Kate Quigley poses during her appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on March 31, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Comedian Kate Quigley is opening up about her recovery after surviving a suspected accidental group fentanyl overdose that killed three people.

"I am better every day. Im sore," Quigley tweeted on Sunday night, when a fan asked her how she was feeling following her release from the hospital.

"I was going to break from social, but honestly I'm in a great mood today," she wrote. "I'm so excited about the @RamsNFL kickoff game & I've decided that life must go on. No use in not living when I am lucky enough to be alive!!"

Quigley was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 4 after she and other partygoers suffered accidental overdoses after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl at a party in Venice, California, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified the three people who died as comics Fuquan "Fu" Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli, 48, as well as Natalie Williamson, 33, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Saturday, Quigley revealed that she had been discharged from the hospital and "finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper" in the wake of the fatal incident.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week," she said in a statement shared on her Twitter. "I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life."

"I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie," continued Quigley. "Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings."

The comedian and actress, who has appeared in shows like My Super-Overactive Imagination and Add-TV, went on to memorialize her friends, saying in her statement, "They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them."

"There are so many things i want to say, but I'm not ready. When I am, I will," Quigley said. "Until then: All I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don't take life for granted. I did, and I will never again."

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Mike Lopez previously told the Los Angeles Times that there "was no indication of foul play" in the incident involving the four friends.

The LAPD had no comment when reached by PEOPLE last Thursday.

Colangeli and Johnson, a writer for Comedy Parlour Live, were staples of the Los Angeles comedy scene.

Following their deaths, North Hollywood's Ha Ha Comedy Club — where Colangeli and Johnson performed — changed their marquee in honor of the late comics.

A memorial for Colangeli and Johnson has also been scheduled for Wednesday, according to the comedy club.