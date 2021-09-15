Kate Hudson's 17-Year-Old Son Ryder Loves to Make Fun of Her Wellness Videos: 'It's Fairly Accurate'

The actress and Fabletics co-founder frequently shared her workouts and recipes on Instagram, and said Ryder "just constantly makes fun of me" for it

Between her Fabletics athletic gear line, her frequent workout videos and her WW ambassadorship, Kate Hudson is something of a wellness guru on Instagram — and her 17-year-old son Ryder can't help but mock his mom for it.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 42-year-old actress said that her eldest son loves to imitate her fitness-focused Instagram videos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's giving you a hard time about sort of, your embracing of the wellness culture," host Seth Meyers said to Hudson on Tuesday.

"Oh yeah, and just the fact that I Instagram all of my products, so he makes fun of that," she agreed, before they watch a clip of Ryder pretending to be Hudson sharing a smoothie recipe for her followers.

"Hi guys, Kate Hudson here," Ryder said in the video, as Hudson watches behind him. "I know you know me because you follow me, I'm so funny. Today we're going to be making a goji berry in bloom protein shake. It's delicious. I give it to my kids. They love it. My whole family loves it."

Hudson, laughing with Meyers, agreed that "it's fairly accurate."

"I mean, he's also deeply funny. Ryder — I mean, he clearly is gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family," she said, referring to her famous lineage that includes mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

"And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family," Hudson continued. "So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."

"Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out," she wrote. "Time to balance that S--- OUT!"

Hudson had found that after Rani's arrival in Oct. 2018, her body "hasn't been responding" as well to her usual exercise routine.

"My body always snapped back pretty fast after babies," she said on Instagram. "Food is 80% of the process always BUT I realized she wasn't powering the way I like! I was quite athletic when I was younger and she hasn't been responding to my usual."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Says She's Funnier Than Brother Oliver 'in Front of a Camera,' But Not 'in Life'