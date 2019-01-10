Kate Hudson Defends Her Role as WW Ambassador: ‘My Struggle Is Not in Weight Loss’

Kate Hudson thinks she’s a great fit for WW, even if others have questioned her new role as an ambassador for the wellness company.

The 39-year-old actress experienced some backlash in December after partnering with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, with some people saying she wasn’t a good role model for weight loss.

But Hudson said Thursday that WW is more than a diet or weight loss company, and that’s why she joined.

“My struggle is not in weight loss,” she said on Today. “Mine is about staying healthy, trying to stay focused and balanced.”

“One of the things about this new re-imagining of WW is it’s not just about weight, it’s about wellness,” she continued. “To me, it’s all about support, you always need a support system, whether it be a trainer, a best friend, an app. Everyone’s looking to how do you get motivated, how do you stay motivated? That’s the number one thing people always ask me.”

Hudson said that WW’s new focus on overall wellness is “exactly why I’m here.”

“That’s the mythbusting of what is WW,” she said. “It’s a community for people to understand their health better, holistically. It’s about, ‘Where do we go to practice mindfulness?’ Where do we go to understand the foods that we’re putting into our body? Where do we go when we fall off the wagon and we need to get up again?’ WW is not a diet, it’s really a lifestyle.”

The mom of three added that she loves how people can follow any eating plan they want on the program.

“You could be on the Mediterranean diet, you could be a vegan, you could be anything; and you can be a part of the community. It’s a fun thing to be a part of,” she said, and added that when she thinks about how to improve her health, “it’s always food” where she starts.

Hudson announced that she was joining WW to PEOPLE in December, and said it was part of how she’s getting back in shape after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose in October.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health,” she said. “It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”

But she does have a number goal in mind — Hudson said in November that she’s “looking to shed 25 lbs.” before she starts filming a new movie in the spring.

“I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!”