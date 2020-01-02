Kate Hudson 'Wasn't Impressed' with Her Post-Holiday Weight but Is Ready to Get Back 'on Track'

Image zoom Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Happy X Nature

Kate Hudson is setting new fitness goals for 2020.

The actress, clad in grey pajamas and cradling a coffee mug, lamented about her weight gain during the holidays to her 11 million followers in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Got on the scale … I wasn’t impressed,” Hudson, 40, said in the video. “But that’s okay, because I know how to do this.”

The mom of three revealed she currently weighs 136 lbs., but estimated that some of the weight is “mostly water.”

“I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean … important for people to understand that!” she said. “Weight in muscle is a happy number.”

Hudson said her “ideal weight” is 125 lbs., and that she’ll start working towards that number. She plans to share what she does to “stay on track” throughout her weight loss journey.

“I’m gonna bring you along on this ride,” she told her followers.

Hudson has long been vocal about her passion for fitness through her activewear line Fabletics and her work as a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador.

As a busy working mother, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that she makes sure to give herself time to work on her “personal health” while raising daughter Rani Rose, 1, and sons Bingham Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15.

“It’s hard when you have babies,” she said. “Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”