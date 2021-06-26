Kate Hudson recently opened up about how her body "hasn't been responding" as well to exercise since she welcomed her third child in 2018

Kate Hudson Teases Her Intense Core Workout, Says Having 3 Kids 'Did a Number on These Hips'

Kate Hudson is working on her fitness!

The Golden Globe winner, 42, teased a glimpse at her intense core workout Saturday on Instagram, posting a video of her session with trainer Brian Nguyen.



"She's starting to wake up!" she wrote in the caption, noting that she's had to take her exercise to another level since welcoming three children.



"Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders! Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out," she wrote. "Time to balance that SH#! OUT!"

In the video, she started in a plank position with her feet hanging in stirrups, before slowly lifting her knees to her chest, as Nguyen cheered her on.

The Almost Famous actress welcomed 2½-year-old daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 35, in October 2018. She's also mother to sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9.

Hudson recently opened up about how her body "hasn't been responding" as well to exercise since welcoming her daughter.

"My body always snapped back pretty fast after babies," she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this week. "Food is 80% of the process always BUT I realized she wasn't powering the way I like! I was quite athletic when I was younger and she hasn't been responding to my usual."

"I said…F--- IT and I called on a master to wake her ass up! And that's exactly what he's doing," she continued, as she began working with Nguyen. "And it's HARD. And it's every day. I'm basically 'in season' and I love it. Don't know why I waited so long to push her this hard! Let's see what she (my body) can do at 42."

Speaking with PEOPLE following the birth of her daughter in 2018, Hudson said that she enjoys the challenge of rebuilding her strength.

"I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it's actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways," she said at the time.