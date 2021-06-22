The actress said her body "always snapped back pretty fast after babies" but this time it "wasn’t powering the way I like!"

Kate Hudson Says Her Body 'Hasn't Been Responding' as Well to Exercise After Her Third Child

Kate Hudson is taking her workouts to a whole new level after growing frustrated with her body.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose, in Oct. 2018, and in the years since, has found that she just didn't have the same amount of strength and energy after her third pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My body always snapped back pretty fast after babies. Food is 80% of the process always BUT I realized she wasn't powering the way I like!" Hudson said of her body on her Instagram Story on Monday. "I was quite athletic when I was younger and she hasn't been responding to my usual."

So Hudson decided it was time to challenge her body, and started working with trainer Brian Nguyen.

"I said…F--- IT and I called on a master to wake her ass up! And that's exactly what he's doing," she said. "And it's HARD. And it's every day. I'm basically 'in season' and I love it. Don't know why I waited so long to push her this hard! Let's see what she (my body 😉) can do at 42."

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson | Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson shared several videos of her intense workouts, from squat movements with resistance bands, to pushing a weighted sled across her driveway, to overhead weighted arm raises.

"Trying to find that ass properly again! IT IS NOT EASY," she captioned a video of her doing single-leg squat jumps on a cushioned mat. "This is my body language when I'm bugged."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Says Mom Goldie Gave Her the Floor to Be Confident: I Hope I Can Give My Daughter Rani That

Hudson told PEOPLE after Rani's arrival that she typically enjoys the process of rebuilding her body after pregnancy.

"I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it's actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways," she said in Dec. 2018. "After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me - especially in fitness - finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy."

And now that Rani is 2½, Hudson tries to incorporate her daughter into her workouts in the hopes of instilling a love of fitness.

"I grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies. People always ask me how I get motivated to stay in shape. The answer is, it's what I know. It's how I was raised. It's engrained in my brain that honoring and working our body is a gift and so I don't take it for granted," she posted on Instagram.