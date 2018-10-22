Kate Hudson Shares Pre-Baby Flashback Photo: 'Can't Wait to Get Back in the Ring'

Kate Hudson is itching to get back to her old workouts!

Two weeks after giving birth to her third child, daughter Rani Rose, the actress was reminiscing about her pre-baby Pilates classes on Instagram.

Hudson shared a photo that showed off her post-workout abs at her usual Pilates studio.

“Work out and…pose!” she captioned the photo, and added the hashtag “#CantWaitToGetBackInTheRing.”

As the co-founder of Fabletics, Hudson knows her way around a gym, and kept up her workouts during her pregnancy. But in lieu of her intense Pilates classes, she opted for more low-key exercises.

“The stakes are higher because it is not about you anymore, it is about this other being growing inside of you, but right now she is kind of letting me know that we have to take it easy,” she told PEOPLE in May. “So I’m doing a lot of walking, I’m doing some amazing prenatal yoga that I’m loving, which I’ve never done with my pregnancies. So this is a first and it’s been amazing, but slow and steady.”

Hudson added that she made sure to listen to what the baby wants.

“When you become the vessel, when you have the privilege of carrying life and giving life, you have to listen, and so right now I think it is all about taking it easy,” she adds. “So the things that I am doing are quite easygoing.”

But when she’s not pregnant, Hudson is all about her Pilates classes.

“I was 19 when I discovered Pilates, and I’m still doing it,” she previously said. “It’s the workout my body really responds to. It’s all about alignment, elongating your spine, and strengthening your core. It makes me feel my strongest. Pilates is always challenging. The advanced moves are amazing, but so hard.”