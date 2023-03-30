Kate Hudson on How Being in the Public Eye Impacted Her Body Image and Relationships

Kate Hudson is getting real about life in the limelight.

During an appearance on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, Hudson reflected on garnering so much media attention in the earlier days of her career.

"When I got really famous, there was so many lies," said the Glass Onion actress, 43. "It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair."

Opening up about her experience, Hudson continued, "They were so mean to women. I mean, the body-shaming from being too skinny to too fat to then going up your skirt and the cellulite."

The star added that her celebrity status also impacted her love life.

"I couldn't speak to a man without being partnered with him. I couldn't sit and say hello to someone," she said. "There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn't in any way comprehend that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this."

At one point, Hudson said she refused to let it get to her.

"It was so negative," she said. "You just realize that you're letting them win the more you feel bad. If I'm going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win. I've given them all my power."

Earlier this month, in a TikTok video, Hudson recalled being "trashed" by critics after rocking a Stella McCartney gown at the 2001 Academy Awards.

For the ceremony Hudson — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Almost Famous at the time — stepped onto the red carpet in a silvery lilac rhinestone gown with a back cutout. The design also featured an embroidered mini capelet with a high-collar neckline and fringe embellishments.

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

While trendy now, the actress and mom remembered the criticism she received for her Old Hollywood style moment. "I got trashed for this dress. I got on every 'Worst Dressed' list."

Hudson was originally going to hop on the naysayers' bandwagon until a second look at the glamorous ensemble had her thinking again. "I thought to myself, 'What? This dress is awesome.' I love it," she explained.

She then asked her fans to "support" her past fashion choice, but left the floor open for other opinions.

Hudson also took pride in her Y2K hairstyle — a curly updo with face-framing ringlets — which also did not receive the highest of compliments back then. "I even like the crazy hair, which everyone didn't like. I think it looks super cute and different," she said.

The award-winning star introduced the possibility of pulling out the piece from her archives. "We were way ahead of our time on this. I encourage any thoughts — maybe we should take it out again. Should I rewear this and restyle it?" she asked.

Fans seemed to agree with Hudson and gushed over the dreamy confection in the comments.