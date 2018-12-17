Kate Hudson Is WW’s Newest Ambassador! ‘It Came at a Perfect Time For Me’

Kate Hudson is armed with her WW points and ready to hashtag up a storm!

The actress is the newest ambassador for WW — formerly Weight Watchers — and she’s thrilled to join the healthy lifestyle program two months after welcoming her third child, daughter Rani Rose.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health,” Hudson, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”

With WW, she has a “simple and helpful” way to spend some time on herself and keep track of what she’s eating. Hudson says that she already started using WW’s Freestyle program, and didn’t have to change too much about how she’s eating.

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love,” she says. “That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness. It’s about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food, understanding the things that you love. It’s about how to balance.”

That’s what she’s looking for after having Rani. Hudson posted on Instagram at the end of November, about eight weeks after giving birth, that she’s “looking to shed 25 lbs.” before she starts filming a new movie in the spring.

Hudson says that she learned from her first pregnancy with son Ryder, now 15, when she “gained quite a bit of weight.” Her next two pregnancies — with her second son Bing, now 5, and with Rani — were different, though she wasn’t as active with her daughter as she would have wanted.

“I was really sick with Rani, like, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she says.

Now, though, she’s excited about the “challenge” of moving her body again.

“I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it’s actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways,” she says. “After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy.”

And as far as her meals go, Hudson is already loving WW’s points system.

“I can’t wait to start hashtagging ‘zero points’ on everything!” she says, laughing. “I went and had sushi last night and I was plugging everything in, and I was like, ‘Ooh, edamame is zero points.’ I got really excited about that. It makes it fun.”

She also plans on saving up some of her points for the important things — like alcohol.

“A skinny margarita is like 5 points,” Hudson says. “I’m going to leave myself my points so I can have my margarita!”

Kate Hudson with her son Ryder (right) and her niece and nephew Dustin Aksland

Along with the “fun” points system, WW stood out to Hudson because of the sense of community.

“One of my passions in life is wanting people to live their most optimum life, whether it be in health or in happiness. And I think that one of the number one things for that is community, and finding a community that can support you,” she says. “WW is, to me, the perfect community for that.”

Hudson is now just ready to have her big announcement out in the open so she can talk to other people in the WW community.

“I am excited to walk down a street and have someone come up and say they’re a part of the community, because it means they’re doing something good for themselves, and that they want to be a part of a community that’s about something that’s really inspiring,” she says.