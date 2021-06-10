"See you in two hours," the actress joked after WW added sex as one of the options on its app for getting in a workout

Kate Hudson Just Learned She Can Count Sex as a Workout: 'I'm Going to Be in My Bedroom'

After learning that sexy time with her man counts as a workout, Kate Hudson is ready to go.

The 42-year-old actress wasn't shy about sharing her excitement over the news that WW (formerly Weight Watchers) had updated its app to include sex as a possible workout. In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Hudson was ready to pull partner Danny Fujikawa into the bedroom.

"Hey guys. I've got some really interesting news that I'm very excited about right now," she told her followers. "If anyone needs me, I'm going to be in my bedroom for a good, I'm going to say, hour-twenty. If he can handle it."

Hudson then tried to do the math to see just how many points she could get out of her afternoon delight.

"According to WW's new Fit App addition, me having sex for an hour-twenty will equal…s---, I'm terrible at math. Six fit points," she calculated. "See you in two hours."

After sharing her plan on Instagram, Hudson got hundreds of approving comments - along with a "TMI" from pal Sara Foster.

"I die for you. That is all," Lisa Rinna added.

Another friend, Jamie Mizrahi, joked that Fujikawa had his work cut out for him. "HOUR TWENTY!?!?!?!?!??," she commented, before tagging Fujikawa's account and saying, "@swimswammyslippyslappy I hope you're ready."

Hudson is a big fan of mixing up her workouts, and has done everything from Peloton classes to pole dancing to Pilates to working out with bottles of rosé. She's spent the last two and a half years keeping track of them all with WW, which she joined as an ambassador in Dec. 2018 with the goal of losing 25 lbs. after the arrival of daughter Rani Rose, now 2½.

"I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it's actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways," she told PEOPLE after announcing her partnership. "After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me - especially in fitness - finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy."

And now that Rani is older, Hudson has started incorporating her daughter into her workouts. On Tuesday, she shared photos of Rani joining her for a post-exercise cooldown, and said that she hopes to instill a love of fitness in her daughter.

"I grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies. People always ask me how I get motivated to stay in shape. The answer is, it's what I know. It's how I was raised. It's engrained in my brain that honoring and working our body is a gift and so I don't take it for granted," she captioned the photos.