The mom of three intensified her workouts over the summer after wanting to see more changes in her body, and tells PEOPLE she’s feeling "flexible and strong"

Kate Hudson Is 'Challenging Myself in New Ways' with Her Revamped Workout Routine

Kate Hudson is making sure to fuel and push her body to get the results she wants.

The actress and mom of three decided she needed to pump up her workout routine this summer after noticing that her usual exercises just weren't working for her body after her daughter Rani Rose's arrival in Oct. 2018. And she's already feeling a difference.

"I'm definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need," Hudson, 42, tells PEOPLE. "I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier."

The WW ambassador says that she makes a point to get active every day, in any way she can.

"I need to be moving to feel good," she says. "Even just making time for a little movement everyday — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

"It can be difficult to maintain a real routine when you are busy at home or working," she adds, "but for me the key to living well is to plug into what your body needs, and being active helps me refocus and reset."

Hudson emphasizes that her decision to increase the intensity of her workouts and build strength wasn't because she was unhappy with her body.

"Let me be clear — I love my body," she says. "It has birthed three children and given me so much more — you must honor your relationship with yourself and hold that sacred. And for that reason, it is so important to me to find time to make sure I'm fueling my body in the ways it fuels me, even if that means changing up my fitness routine so that I'm always challenging myself to achieve new goals."

And Hudson says that she never deprives herself of the foods and drinks she wants, but just makes sure to keep track of her choices with WW.

"I have never been an extremist. I love food. And I love a good cocktail," she says. "For me, it's really about everything in moderation; I stay mindful of what I put in my body and remember that it's OK to enjoy yourself; WW emphasizes that living a healthy life doesn't mean feeling deprived."

Hudson is also thrilled with WW's new PersonalPoints system, which now offers a more personalized plan that reflects each user's diet and exercise habits — and that avocados are now zero points, meaning she can have them whenever she wants.

"Now I'm experimenting with all these different ways to incorporate it into my meals or snacks," she says, adding that chunky guacamole is a favorite.